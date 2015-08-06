Sweet Corn-Epazote Quesadillas

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil, and then stir in the garlic, corn, and epazote. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cook until soft, about 3 minutes. Stir in the sliced green onions, turn off the heat, and set the pan aside.

Step 2

In a non-stick skillet, heat 1/2 teaspoon of the oil. Place one tortilla in the skillet and sprinkle 1/4 cup of grated cheese evenly over the top. Scatter half of the sautéed corn mixture over the first layer of cheese and then sprinkle with another 1/4 cup layer of cheese. Top the quesadilla with the second tortilla and cook until crisp on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Carefully flip it over and cook on the second side until the cheese is melted, for about another 2-3 minutes. Repeat with the remaining oil to make the second quesadilla. Cut into wedges and serve.