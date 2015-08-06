Sweet Corn-Epazote Quesadillas
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Sarah Bolla
August 2014

Epazote has a pungent, strong, earthy and citrusy smell to it, which begins to mellow when cooked, becoming reminiscent of a mixture of sage, lemon, and parsley. It’s delicious when sautéed with sweet corn and served inside a crispy quesadilla.  Slideshow: More Tex-Mex Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 small garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 2 ears of corn (about 1 1/2 cups), shucked 
  • 2 teaspoons dried ground epazote
  • Kosher salt
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions
  • 1 teaspoon canola oil
  • Four 8-inch flour tortillas
  • 1 cup grated mozzarella cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil, and then stir in the garlic, corn, and epazote. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cook until soft, about 3 minutes. Stir in the sliced green onions, turn off the heat, and set the pan aside.

Step 2    

In a non-stick skillet, heat 1/2 teaspoon of the oil. Place one tortilla in the skillet and sprinkle 1/4 cup of grated cheese evenly over the top. Scatter half of the sautéed corn mixture over the first layer of cheese and then sprinkle with another 1/4 cup layer of cheese. Top the quesadilla with the second tortilla and cook until crisp on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Carefully flip it over and cook on the second side until the cheese is melted, for about another 2-3 minutes. Repeat with the remaining oil to make the second quesadilla. Cut into wedges and serve.

Serve With

Salsa and guacamole

