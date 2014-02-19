Sweet Corn Congee
Active Time
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
November 2014

When summer is exploding with corn, add the sweet kernels in a classic rice congee porridge for that extra pop of texture and flavor. Slideshow: Great Corn Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup raw long grain white rice, rinsed
  • 7 cups chicken or vegetable stock
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, plus more for seasoning
  • Two-inch knob of ginger, peeled and sliced thin
  • 2 ears corn, shucked (about 2 cups)
  • 5 green onions, sliced
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

In large pot add stock, rice, salt and ginger. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to a low simmer. Stir occasionally so that the rice doesn't clump or stick at the bottom.

Step 2    

While the congee is simmering prep the corn and green onion: shucking, cutting, and slicing, as needed.

Step 3    

Simmer the congee for about 45 minutes then add the corn and green onion.

Step 4    

Continue to simmer until the congee is thickened and creamy and the corn is plump and tender. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot.

Notes

As the congee cools, it will become thicker. Add additional stock or water if necessary to make the congee to your desired thickness.

