Sweet Corn Congee

How to Make It

Step 1 In large pot add stock, rice, salt and ginger. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to a low simmer. Stir occasionally so that the rice doesn't clump or stick at the bottom.

Step 2 While the congee is simmering prep the corn and green onion: shucking, cutting, and slicing, as needed.

Step 3 Simmer the congee for about 45 minutes then add the corn and green onion.