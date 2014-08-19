Sweet Corn and Mushroom Stir-Fry
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
July 2014

Mushrooms and sweet corn pair perfectly in this easy stir-fry. Slideshow: More Stir-Fry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 medium onion, sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced or crushed
  • 2 ears fresh corn, shucked (about 2 cups)
  • 8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the onions. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.

Step 2    

Add the garlic, corn and mushrooms and stir occasionally until the mushrooms are lightly browned and tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and apple cider vinegar. Cook until heated through and season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Toss with chopped parsley and serve warm.

