Sweet Corn and Mushroom Stir-Fry

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and then stir in the onions. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the onions are soft.

Step 2 Add the garlic, corn and mushrooms and stir occasionally until the mushrooms are lightly browned and tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 3 Stir in the Worcestershire sauce and apple cider vinegar. Cook until heated through and season with salt and pepper.