Sweet Cherries with Basil

Step

In a large, heavy pot, combine the cherries and sugar. Cover and bring to a boil over low heat, stirring occasionally. Uncover and simmer until the liquid is slightly thickened and glossy and the cherries float in the liquid, about 10 minutes. Add the basil and cook for 2 minutes. Pack the cherries and their juices into 4 hot sterilized 1-quart jars, stopping 1/2 inch from the top. Wipe the glass rims and close the jars. Set them in a water bath and bring to a boil. Process for 20 minutes.