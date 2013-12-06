Sweet and Spicy Vietnamese Dipping Sauce
Charles Phan
May 2013

Ingredients

  • 2 large garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
  • 1 Thai chile, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of sugar
  • 1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1/2 cup Asian fish sauce
  • 1 1/2 cup water

How to Make It

Step

In a large mortar, pound the chopped garlic with the chile. Add the sugar and mash the ingredients to a paste, adding a few drops of the rice vinegar, as needed, to moisten the mixture. Pound until the sugar is completely dissolved. Stir in the remaining rice vinegar along with the fish sauce and the water and transfer the dipping sauce to a bowl.

Make Ahead

The dipping sauce can be refrigerated overnight.

