Sweet-and-Spicy Spareribs with Korean Barbecue Sauce

Top Chef winner Mei Lin slow-roasts these ribs in the oven until they’re supertender; then she glazes them on the grill with a sweet and spicy sauce spiked with gochujang (Korean chile paste). She also stirs the sauce into pulled pork, serves it with french fries instead of ketchup and mixes it with melted butter to toss with fried chicken. Slideshow: More Korean Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 325°. In a medium bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients except the ribs and salt. Layer 2 long sheets of heavy-duty foil on a work surface and set 1 rack of ribs in the center, meaty side up. Brush with 3/4 cup of the sauce and wrap tightly in the foil. Repeat with the remaining 2 racks of ribs. Transfer the foil packets to 2 large rimmed baking sheets and bake the ribs until tender, about 2 hours.
Unwrap the racks and transfer them to a work surface. Cut them into 3- or 4-rib sections.
Light a grill. Season the ribs with salt and grill over high heat, brushing with the remaining sauce and turning occasionally, until glazed and lightly charred in spots, about 4 minutes. Cut into individual ribs if desired. Transfer to a platter and serve.
Gochujang is available at Asian markets, stores like Whole Foods and amazon.com.
Author Name: Gibona
Review Body: This recipe was really simple to make and the sauce is excellent! Must try. Really.
Date Published: 2017-06-30
Author Name: Sheila Flory
Review Body: Loved by whole family, including 2 teenagers. Makes a ton of sauce, so we have set some aside to freeze and use later. You can put the $%&* on anything as the saying goes, a burger, grilled chicken, etc. (In addition, juices from cooking the ribs in the foil can be collected and used as a base for Pork Saltimbocca or anything that calls for port juice. We freeze this also)
Date Published: 2017-01-04