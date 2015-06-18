Sweet-and-Spicy Spareribs with Korean Barbecue Sauce

Author Name: Sheila Flory

Review Body: Loved by whole family, including 2 teenagers. Makes a ton of sauce, so we have set some aside to freeze and use later. You can put the $%&* on anything as the saying goes, a burger, grilled chicken, etc. (In addition, juices from cooking the ribs in the foil can be collected and used as a base for Pork Saltimbocca or anything that calls for port juice. We freeze this also)

Date Published: 2017-01-04