Sweet and Spicy Roast Chicken with Chiles and Thyme

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, combine 6 cups of the pineapple juice with 1/2 cup of the brown sugar and bring just to a boil, stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Add the halved red chiles, thyme sprigs, crushed garlic, bay leaf and 2 tablespoons of salt and let cool completely.

Step 2 Submerge the chicken in the brine, cover and refrigerate overnight. Let the chicken stand at room temperature in the brine for 1 hour before roasting.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 425° and line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. In a medium bowl, whisk together the remaining 3 tablespoons of pineapple juice and 1/4 cup of brown sugar. Stir in the sliced red chile and chopped thyme to make the glaze.