Sweet-and-Spicy Grilled Beef Short Ribs
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Serves 4
Justin Chapple
December 2015

F&W’s Justin Chapple quickly grills flanken-cut short ribs (cut across the bones) until they’re juicy and delectably charred. Slideshow: More Beef Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 3/4 pounds flanken-style beef short ribs, sliced 1/3 inch thick
  • Canola oil, for oiling the grate
  • Lemon wedges and slaw, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, mix all of the ingredients except the short ribs, oil, lemon and slaw. Rub the mixture all over the short ribs and let stand for 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Light a grill and oil the grate. Grill the ribs over high heat, turning once, until nicely charred and nearly cooked through, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve with lemon wedges and slaw.

Make Ahead

The spice rub can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 month.

