Sweet-and-Spicy Grilled Beef Short Ribs

F&W’s Justin Chapple quickly grills flanken-cut short ribs (cut across the bones) until they’re juicy and delectably charred. Slideshow: More Beef Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, mix all of the ingredients except the short ribs, oil, lemon and slaw. Rub the mixture all over the short ribs and let stand for 20 minutes.
Step 2
Light a grill and oil the grate. Grill the ribs over high heat, turning once, until nicely charred and nearly cooked through, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a platter and serve with lemon wedges and slaw.
Make Ahead
The spice rub can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 month.
