Sweet-and-Sour Tamarind Chutney

How to Make It
Step
In a medium saucepan, combine the water, tamarind paste and sugar and bring to a boil over moderate heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer until the liquid has reduced by half, about 20 minutes. Strain the tamarind through a coarse sieve, pushing on it with a rubber spatula to release all of the paste from the seeds.
Make Ahead
The chutney can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.
Notes
Tamarind paste is available at Indian markets.
Serve With
