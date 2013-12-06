Sweet-and-Sour Tamarind Chutney
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1/2 cup
Jehangir Mehta
November 2003

Ingredients

  • 2 cups water
  • 1/2 cup tamarind paste (4 ounces; see Note)
  • 2 tablespoons sugar

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, combine the water, tamarind paste and sugar and bring to a boil over moderate heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer until the liquid has reduced by half, about 20 minutes. Strain the tamarind through a coarse sieve, pushing on it with a rubber spatula to release all of the paste from the seeds.

Make Ahead

The chutney can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.

Notes

Tamarind paste is available at Indian markets.

Serve With

Red Potato and Green Pea Samosas.

