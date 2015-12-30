Sweet and Savory Summer Fruit Salad with Blue Cheese
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Edward Lee

Salads get a bad rap because people think, ‘Ugh, it’s just lettuce and dressing,’ ” says chef Edward Lee of 610 Magnolia in Louisville, Kentucky. “But salads can be a mix of sweet and savory ingredients, like corn and blueberries.” Lee makes this salad once a week in the summer when corn and berries are at their peak. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

DRESSING

  • 1/2 cup plain whole-milk yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon chopped dill
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

SALAD

  • 1 pound very fresh fat asparagus, trimmed and thinly sliced on the diagonal or shaved with a vegetable peeler  
  • 2 Hass avocados, thinly sliced
  • 3 ears of corn, kernels cut off the cobs (about 3 cups)
  • 8 small radishes, cut into wedges
  • 1 pound peaches or apricots, cut into wedges 
  • 4 ounces blackberries (about 3/4 cup)
  • 4 ounces blueberries (about 3/4 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 4 ounces blue cheese, preferably Gorgonzola dolce, crumbled
  • 1/4 cup mint leaves, torn

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the dressing In a small bowl, whisk the yogurt with  2 tablespoons of water and the lemon juice, olive oil and dill; season  with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Make the salad In a large bowl, combine the asparagus, avocados, corn, radishes, peaches, blackberries, blueberries and lemon juice  and toss to coat. Arrange the salad on a platter and top with the blue cheese and mint. Drizzle with the yogurt dressing and serve.

