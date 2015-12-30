Sweet and Savory Summer Fruit Salad with Blue Cheese

“Salads get a bad rap because people think, ‘Ugh, it’s just lettuce and dressing,’ ” says chef Edward Lee of 610 Magnolia in Louisville, Kentucky. “But salads can be a mix of sweet and savory ingredients, like corn and blueberries.” Lee makes this salad once a week in the summer when corn and berries are at their peak.
Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
Make the dressing In a small bowl, whisk the yogurt with 2 tablespoons of water and the lemon juice, olive oil and dill; season with salt and pepper.
Make the salad In a large bowl, combine the asparagus, avocados, corn, radishes, peaches, blackberries, blueberries and lemon juice and toss to coat. Arrange the salad on a platter and top with the blue cheese and mint. Drizzle with the yogurt dressing and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5