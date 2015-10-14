Sweet and Savory Cranberry Conserva
Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 cups
Justin Chapple
November 2015

This simple cranberry sauce is sweet-tart and completely addictive, thanks to the tangy rice vinegar and brown sugar.  Slideshow: More Cranberry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 large shallot, minced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon ground fennel
  • 1 pound fresh cranberries
  • 1 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, heat the oil. Add the shallot, garlic and fennel and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, 3 minutes. Add 1/3 cup of water, the cranberries, sugar, vinegar and mustards and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries are coated in a thick sauce, about 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Scrape into a bowl and let cool; serve.

Make Ahead

The conserva can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

