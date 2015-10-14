Sweet and Savory Cranberry Conserva

This simple cranberry sauce is sweet-tart and completely addictive, thanks to the tangy rice vinegar and brown sugar. Slideshow: More Cranberry Recipes
In a medium saucepan, heat the oil. Add the shallot, garlic and fennel and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, 3 minutes. Add 1/3 cup of water, the cranberries, sugar, vinegar and mustards and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries are coated in a thick sauce, about 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Scrape into a bowl and let cool; serve.
Author Name: Jon Mathiesen
Review Body: We made this last year and it was a hit. Not too sweet and the savory element makes it great for other holiday meals
Date Published: 2016-11-06