Sweet Almond Breakfast Quinoa with Dried Berries, Crushed Almonds and Cacao Nibs

© Molly Yeh
Don’t sacrifice your breakfast on a busy morning, this quinoa can be made ahead and reheated or eaten cold for a delicious and healthy start to the day. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine the quinoa, almond milk, salt and almond extract in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over moderate heat, then reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the quinoa is tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 20 minutes. Stir in the honey and cook for 5 more minutes.
Step 2
Divide between bowls, and top each with dried berries, almonds and cacao nibs. Serve immediately.
Make Ahead
The quinoa can be made up to three days in advance and stored in the refrigerator. Reheat with additional almond milk before serving, or serve cold. For best results, top with the berries, almonds, and cacao nibs directly before serving.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5