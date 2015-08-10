Sweet Almond Breakfast Quinoa with Dried Berries, Crushed Almonds and Cacao Nibs
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Molly Yeh
February 2015

Don’t sacrifice your breakfast on a busy morning, this quinoa can be made ahead and reheated or eaten cold for a delicious and healthy start to the day. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup white quinoa, rinsed
  • 2 cups unsweetened almond milk
  • Pinch of Kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/2 cup dried berries
  • 1/2 cup crushed almonds
  • 1/4 cup cacao nibs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine the quinoa, almond milk, salt and almond extract in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over moderate heat, then reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the quinoa is tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 20 minutes. Stir in the honey and cook for 5 more minutes.

Step 2    

Divide between bowls, and top each with dried berries, almonds and cacao nibs. Serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The quinoa can be made up to three days in advance and stored in the refrigerator. Reheat with additional almond milk before serving, or serve cold. For best results, top with the berries, almonds, and cacao nibs directly before serving.

