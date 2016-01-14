Swedish Sugared Sweet Pretzels

How to Make It

Step 1 In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, mix the warm milk with the yeast and 1 teaspoon of the sugar. Let stand until foamy, 5 minutes. Add the eggs, flour, baking powder, salt, cardamom and 1/4 cup of the sugar and mix at medium speed, scraping down the side of the bowl, until a shaggy dough forms, about 2 minutes. Add the stick of butter and mix until the dough comes together and is smooth and shiny, about 5 minutes. Shape the dough into a loose ball and cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Let stand at room temperature until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.

Step 2 On a lightly floured surface, using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out the dough to an 8-by-12-inch rectangle, with a long side facing you. Spread the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter over the bottom half of the dough. Fold the buttered half over the top half and press down gently; you should have a 4-by-12-inch rectangle. Cut the dough crosswise into twelve 1-inch-wide strips.

Step 3 Twist each piece of dough into a 12-inch-long rope. To form pretzels, shape each rope into a U; cross the 2 sides of the U over each other, twist and press the ends down to form a pretzel shape. Arrange the pretzels about 1 inch apart on 2 parchment paper–lined baking sheets. Cover with a clean kitchen towel and let rest for 30 minutes.

Step 4 Preheat the oven to 425°. Bake the pretzels for 12 to 15 minutes, shifting the pans once, until pale golden. Let cool slightly.