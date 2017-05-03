Swedish Pancakes with Lingonberry Compote 
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Andrew Zimmern
June 2017

Andrew Zimmern prefers Sweden’s thin, wheaty pannkakor to fluffy American pancakes. Like crêpes, they can tilt savory or sweet. Slideshow: More Pancake Recipes

Ingredients

COMPOTE :

  • 4 cups fresh or frozen lingonberries (see Note) 
  • 1 cup sugar 
  • 1/2 cup verjus 
  • 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 
  • 2 star anise pods 

PANCAKES :

  • 1/2 cup slivered almonds 
  • 1 1/4 cups whole-wheat flour 
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 2 cups whole milk 
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream 
  • 2 large eggs
  • 4 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 1/2 cup clotted cream, crème fraîche or whipped cream 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the compote In  a medium saucepan, combine the berries with the sugar, verjus, vanilla and star anise and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally and scraping down the side of the pan, until the juices have thickened, about 30 minutes. Let cool completely, then discard the star anise.

Step 2    

Make the pancakes Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the almonds on a rimmed baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes, until lightly toasted. Reduce the oven temperature to 200°. 

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour and salt. In a large bowl,  whisk the milk and cream with the eggs until smooth. Gradually whisk the flour mixture into the milk mixture until fully incorporated; the batter will be very thin. 

Step 4    

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over moderate heat. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter and cook until it starts  to brown, about 2 minutes; swirl the skillet. Add 1/2 cup of the batter and tilt the skillet to distribute the batter evenly. Cook until bubbles appear and the top looks dry, 2 to 4 minutes.  Flip and cook until the pancake  is lightly browned on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet, stacking the pancakes as they’re made, and keep warm in the oven. Repeat with the remaining batter, melting ½ tablespoon of the butter in the skillet between cooking each pancake. 

Step 5    

Fold each pancake in half, then in half again to form a triangle. Top with the clotted cream, compote and toasted almonds and serve. 

Make Ahead

The pancakes can be wrapped in plastic and refrigerated for up to 3 days; reheat in the microwave. The lingonberry compote can  be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Notes

Frozen lingonberries are available at nwwildfoods.com. Alternatively, you can substitute raspberries and reduce the cooking time to 20 minutes. 

