Swazi Salad
© Con Poulos
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Sasha Martin
May 2015

For this excellent and easy-to-prep salad, blogger Sasha Martin combines Swaziland’s indigenous vegetables such as avocado, lettuce and beets in a vibrant fresh ginger dressing. Slideshow: More Avocado Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 medium beets (12 ounces), scrubbed
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons minced peeled fresh ginger
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 head of romaine lettuce (1 pound), coarsely chopped
  • 3 radishes, thinly sliced
  • 1 Hass avocado, peeled and coarsely chopped
  • 1/4 cup crushed roasted peanuts

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Wrap the beets in foil  and place them on a baking sheet. Roast for about  1 hour, until tender. Unwrap and let cool. Slip off the skins and cut the beets  into wedges.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the oil with the lemon juice and ginger and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the romaine, radishes, beets and all but 2 tablespoons  of the dressing. Transfer  to a bowl. Top with the  avocado and drizzle with  the remaining dressing. Scatter the peanuts on top and serve.

Make Ahead

The roasted beets can be refrigerated  for up to 3 days.

