Swazi Salad

For this excellent and easy-to-prep salad, blogger Sasha Martin combines Swaziland’s indigenous vegetables such as avocado, lettuce and beets in a vibrant fresh ginger dressing. Slideshow: More Avocado Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. Wrap the beets in foil and place them on a baking sheet. Roast for about 1 hour, until tender. Unwrap and let cool. Slip off the skins and cut the beets into wedges.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the oil with the lemon juice and ginger and season with salt and pepper.
In a large bowl, toss the romaine, radishes, beets and all but 2 tablespoons of the dressing. Transfer to a bowl. Top with the avocado and drizzle with the remaining dressing. Scatter the peanuts on top and serve.
Author Name: Dale Rowland
Review Body: Give me any salad with roasted beets and I'm a fan. Simple, flavorful with a light dressing. I loved it.
Date Published: 2017-09-04