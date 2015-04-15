Swazi Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°. Wrap the beets in foil and place them on a baking sheet. Roast for about 1 hour, until tender. Unwrap and let cool. Slip off the skins and cut the beets into wedges.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the oil with the lemon juice and ginger and season with salt and pepper.