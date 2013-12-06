Sushi Rice

Masaharu Morimoto recommends using a rice cooker and seasoning the rice to taste. Start with 1/2 cup of sweetened vinegar for every 5 cups of cooked rice, adding more by the tablespoon if desired. Video: Morimoto Demonstrates Sushi Techniques More Japanese Recipes
How to Make It
Rinse the rice 5 times, then drain in a colander and let dry for 15 minutes.
Cook the rice in a rice cooker according to the manufacturer's instructions. Alternatively, in a medium saucepan, combine the rice with 2 cups of cold water and bring to a boil over high heat. Cover and cook over moderate heat for 10 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and cook for 10 minutes longer. Remove from the heat and let stand, covered, for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the sake-mash vinegar, rice vinegar, sugar and salt and warm over moderate heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar.
Transfer the rice to a very large bowl. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of the seasoned vinegar all over the rice: Drizzle onto a spatula while waving the spatula back and forth. Using a slicing motion with the spatula, gently separate the rice grains while mixing in the seasoning. Fan the rice while mixing it to help it dry. Wipe down any stray grains from the side of the bowl. Cover the rice with a damp towel to keep warm.
Notes
Maki Sushi Fillings:
Crab: Meat from Dungeness, blue or king crabs is best. Pick over the meat for bits of shell.
Tuna: If a piece of tuna is sinewy, simply scrape the meat off the sinews with a sharp knife.
Salmon: Slice salmon across the grain into strips about 4 inches long and 1/4 inch thick.
Cucumber: Seed a cucumber, then slice it—including some of the skin—into a thin julienne.
Avocado: Cut a ripe Hass avocado in half. Carefully strike the pit with the blade of a heavy chef's knife, then twist the knife to remove the pit. Peel the halves, then cut them into 1/4-inch-thick slices.
Author Name: donna1369
Review Body: when the Su called for 2 tblsp of salt I thought that was way too much. I tasted it. way too salty. Could that have been a typo? maybe it should read 2tsp instead?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-03-06
Author Name: wasabitobiko
Review Body: Holy salt batman... This is way too salty with 2 tblspns.. probably should read 2 teaspoons..
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-07-21
Author Name: CharlieRumble1
Review Body: Good recipe, not so easy to get right from the first try though.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-19
Author Name: Jessica Chen
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-03-01
Author Name: Whateve939
Review Body: Tooooo much salt
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2017-07-28
Author Name: elaine nimo
Review Body: The 2 Tbs. of salt seemed too much, so I put maybe about 3/4 of a tablespoon. It tasted just right. Maybe Food & Wine could update the recipe. I have a feeling, like others who've commented, that 2 Tbs. of salt was a misprint. Other than that, Thanks! Can't wait to make spam musabi with this rice tonight.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-07-26
Author Name: Gemma Seymour
Review Body: For the record, this is not the only place Morimoto has published a sushi rice recipe, and if you check the other sources, you will find that he always uses the same proportion of vinegar to sugar to salt. I've eaten sushi from his hands, and, given that he is one of the finest chefs in the world, I'll trust his judgement over random Internet comments.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-01-28
Author Name: Matthew Leeper
Review Body: This is a nice balanced recipe, way better than just adding rice vinegar thats sweetened already.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-12-29