Sushi Rice

Maki Sushi Fillings:

Crab: Meat from Dungeness, blue or king crabs is best. Pick over the meat for bits of shell.

Tuna: If a piece of tuna is sinewy, simply scrape the meat off the sinews with a sharp knife.

Salmon: Slice salmon across the grain into strips about 4 inches long and 1/4 inch thick.

Cucumber: Seed a cucumber, then slice it—including some of the skin—into a thin julienne.

Avocado: Cut a ripe Hass avocado in half. Carefully strike the pit with the blade of a heavy chef's knife, then twist the knife to remove the pit. Peel the halves, then cut them into 1/4-inch-thick slices.