Recipes Cocktails Surprise Fix Be the first to rate & review! This minty, herbaceous cocktail from Utah-based Waterpocket Distillery is low in alcohol but high in flavor By Ryan Earl Manning Published on October 24, 2022 Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Floral, sweet St-Germain and bittersweet fresh grapefruit juice round out a shot of Waterpocket Distillery's Long Lost Minthe, an unsweetened peppermint botanical spirit with minty, herbal, and citrus pith notes. While Long Lost Minthe can only be sourced at Utah state liquor stores or directly from Waterpocket Distillery, it can be substituted with a range of liqueurs, including Vicario Monk's Secret and Dampfwerk Distilling's The Helgolander. Ingredients 2 tablespoons (1 ounce) Waterpocket Distillery Long Lost Minthe 2 tablespoons fresh grapefruit juice (from 1 grapefruit) 2 tablespoons (1 ounce) elderflower liqueur (such as St-Germain) 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (from 1 lime) Cracked or crushed ice Mint sprig or orange peel strip Directions Combine Long Lost Minthe, grapefruit juice, elderflower liqueur, and lime juice in a 10-ounce tumbler or highball glass; stir to combine. Top with cracked or crushed ice. Garnish with a mint sprig or an orange peel strip; serve immediately.