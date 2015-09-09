The Supreme Pizza

This is one of the star pizzas at L.A. restaurant Jon & Vinny's, combining provolone, mortadella, mozzarella, mustard greens and excellent Bianco DiNapoli canned tomatoes. Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 475°. On a lightly floured work surface, using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out each ball of dough to a 10-inch round. Transfer each round to a separate baking sheet. Brush the dough with olive oil, then spread the crushed tomatoes on top, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Top with the mustard greens, provolone, mortadella, onion and mozzarella. Bake on the middle and bottom racks of the oven for about 15 minutes, shifting the sheets halfway through baking, until golden brown and cooked through.
In a small bowl, stir the crushed red pepper with the 1/4 cup of olive oil. Drizzle the pizzas with some of the red pepper oil and garnish with Grana Padano. Pass the remaining red pepper oil at the table.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5