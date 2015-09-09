The Supreme Pizza
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Vinny Dotolo & Jon Shook
October 2015

This is one of the star pizzas at L.A. restaurant Jon & Vinny's, combining provolone, mortadella, mozzarella, mustard greens and excellent Bianco DiNapoli canned tomatoes. Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes

Ingredients

  • All-purpose flour, for dusting
  • Two 8-ounce balls of pizza dough, thawed if frozen
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 2/3 cup crushed tomatoes
  • 1 packed cup coarsely chopped mustard greens
  • 1 cup shredded provolone piccante cheese (3 ounces)
  • 4 thin slices of mortadella (3 ounces), chopped into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/4 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 3 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper
  • Grated Grana Padano cheese, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 475°. On a lightly floured work surface, using a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out each ball of dough to a 10-inch round. Transfer each round to a separate baking sheet. Brush the dough with olive oil, then spread the crushed tomatoes on top, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Top with the mustard greens, provolone, mortadella, onion and mozzarella. Bake on the middle and bottom racks of the oven for about 15 minutes, shifting the sheets halfway through baking, until golden brown and cooked through.  

Step 2    

In a small bowl, stir the crushed red pepper with the 1/4 cup of olive oil. Drizzle the pizzas with some of the red pepper oil and garnish with Grana Padano. Pass the remaining red pepper oil at the table.

Suggested Pairing

A full-bodied Napa white made from an Italian grape variety.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up