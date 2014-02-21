Supper Spanakopita

How to Make It

Step 1 Put the spinach in a colander and squeeze out as much excess water as possible. In a large bowl, stir together the eggs, feta, ricotta, dill, nutmeg and spinach. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Step 2 Melt the butter in a small saucepan, then remove from the heat.

Step 3 Cover the stack of phyllo sheets with 2 overlapping sheets of plastic wrap and then a dampened kitchen towel.

Step 4 Take 1 phyllo sheet from the stack and arrange on a work surface with a long side nearest you (keeping the remaining sheets covered) and brush with some butter. Top with another phyllo sheet and brush with more butter. Continue until you have a stack of 6 buttered phyllo sheets.

Step 5 Spoon 1 1/4 cups of the spinach mixture along the bottom third of the buttered phyllo. Roll up and place the log, seam side down, on a baking sheet lined with parchment. Repeat with the remaining filling and phyllo, to make 3 logs total. Brush the tops of the logs with any remaining butter. Refrigerate the unbaked spanakopita for 30 minutes.