Superquick Strawberry Ice Cream
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes 3 cups
Ferran Adrià
February 2005

Ferran Adrià popularized savory ice creams in flavors like polenta. Here, he shows his inventiveness in a different way, by revealing how to make a delicious helado without an ice cream maker; he just purees frozen fruit in a food processor. It doesn't get much simpler. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 pound frozen strawberries
  • 1/2 cup fromage blanc or plain, low-fat yogurt
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, puree the strawberries with the fromage blanc and sugar for 2 to 3 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl occasionally. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and serve immediately.

