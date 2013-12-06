Superquick Strawberry Ice Cream

Ferran Adrià popularized savory ice creams in flavors like polenta. Here, he shows his inventiveness in a different way, by revealing how to make a delicious helado without an ice cream maker; he just purees frozen fruit in a food processor. It doesn't get much simpler. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, puree the strawberries with the fromage blanc and sugar for 2 to 3 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl occasionally. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and serve immediately.
