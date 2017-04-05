Supergreen Gumbo 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until rendered but not crisp, about 5 minutes. Add the onion, carrot, celery, chiles and a generous pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened and just starting to brown, about 10 minutes. Add the ham, leek and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Stir in the wine and simmer until reduced by half, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 2 Add the stock and bay leaves to the saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat, then simmer over moderately low heat until the vegetables and ham are very tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature; discard the bay leaves.