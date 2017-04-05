Supergreen Gumbo 
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Andrea Reusing
May 2017

Chef Andrea Reusing riffs on gumbo here, creating a hearty stew that’s dense with spinach and mustard greens. Slideshow: More Gumbo Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 thick-cut slices of bacon, chopped 
  • 1 medium white onion,  finely chopped 
  • 1 medium carrot, finely chopped 
  • 1 celery rib, finely chopped 
  • 3 dried chiles de árbol,  finely crushed 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 4 ounces smoked ham, finely chopped 
  • 1 medium leek, white and light  green parts only, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise 
  • 3 large garlic cloves, minced 
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine 
  • 2 quarts chicken stock or  low-sodium broth 
  • 3 bay leaves 
  • 10 ounces leaf spinach, thick stems trimmed  
  • 1 pound mustard greens, stems discarded  
  • One 15-ounce can navy beans,  rinsed and drained 
  • Steamed jasmine rice and chile vinegar (see Note), for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until rendered but not crisp, about 5 minutes. Add the onion, carrot, celery, chiles and  a generous pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened and just starting to brown, about 10 minutes. Add the ham, leek and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Stir in the wine and simmer until reduced by half, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the stock and bay leaves to the saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat, then simmer over moderately low heat  until the vegetables and ham are very tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool to room temperature; discard the bay leaves.  

Step 3    

Add the spinach and mustard greens to the saucepan and stir well until wilted slightly. In batches, puree the mixture in  a blender until a chunky puree forms. Return all of the gumbo to the saucepan and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring  occasionally, until the greens are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the beans and  season with salt and pepper. Ladle the gumbo into bowls and serve with steamed rice and chile vinegar.

Make Ahead

The gumbo can be  refrigerated for up to 3 days. Reheat gently before serving. 

Notes

Chile vinegar (also called hot pepper vinegar or pepper sauce) is a staple on Southern tables. Look for it at markets and on amazon.com. 

