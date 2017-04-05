Sunflower Sprout and Herb Salad with Pomegranate Dressing 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Osama Dalal
May 2017

Tel Aviv chef Osama Dalal’s sweet, tangy, herb-packed salad gets a a stealth buzz from jalapeño.  Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons pure pomegranate syrup (see Note) 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 8 ounces sunflower sprouts, watercress or purslane, thick stems trimmed  (10 cups) 
  • 3 cups mint leaves (2 ounces) 
  • 3 cups cilantro leaves  (2 ounces) 
  • 1 jalapeño, very  thinly sliced 

How to Make It

Step

In a large serving bowl, whisk the pomegranate syrup with the olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Add the sunflower sprouts, mint, cilantro and jalapeño and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Serve right away.

Notes

Pomegranate syrup, which is sweeter than  pomegranate molasses, is available at Mediterranean markets and kalustyans.com. 

