Sunflower Sprout and Herb Salad with Pomegranate Dressing 

Tel Aviv chef Osama Dalal’s sweet, tangy, herb-packed salad gets a a stealth buzz from jalapeño. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large serving bowl, whisk the pomegranate syrup with the olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Add the sunflower sprouts, mint, cilantro and jalapeño and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Serve right away.
Notes
Pomegranate syrup, which is sweeter than pomegranate molasses, is available at Mediterranean markets and kalustyans.com.
