Sunflower-Seed Brittle
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 pound
Tia Keenan
December 2008

Fromager Tia Keenan of New York City's Casellula Cheese & Wine Café pairs her crunchy sunflower-seed brittle with 5 Spoke Creamery Tumbleweed cheese (available from murrayscheese.com) or other semi-firm cow's milk cheese, like sharp cheddar. Plus: F&W's Cheese Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 cup light corn syrup
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 cups raw sunflower seeds

How to Make It

Step

Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper and lightly oil the paper. In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar, water and corn syrup and bring to a boil. Boil over moderate heat until the caramel is golden and registers 320° on a candy thermometer, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter, salt and baking soda. Stir in the sunflower seeds and quickly spread the mixture on the prepared baking sheet in a thin layer. Let the brittle stand until completely cool, then break into pieces.

Make Ahead

The brittle can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

