Sun-Dried Tomato Toasts
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 18 toasts
Grace Parisi
October 2012

Ingredients

  • 18 thin baguette slices
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing
  • 1/4 cup sun-dried tomato pesto
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler and position a rack 8 inches from the heat. Brush the baguette slices on both sides with oil and arrange on a baking sheet. Broil for about 1 minute, turning once, until lightly toasted on both sides.

Step 2    

Spread the pesto on the toasts and sprinkle with the cheese. Broil for about 1 minute, until lightly browned and sizzling, shifting the pan once halfway through. Serve the toasts right away.

Make Ahead

The recipe can be prepared through Step 1 and kept in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days. Recrisp the toasts in 325° oven.

Serve With

Soups, salads and grilled steak.

