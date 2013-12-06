Sun-Dried Tomato Toasts

How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the broiler and position a rack 8 inches from the heat. Brush the baguette slices on both sides with oil and arrange on a baking sheet. Broil for about 1 minute, turning once, until lightly toasted on both sides.
Step 2
Spread the pesto on the toasts and sprinkle with the cheese. Broil for about 1 minute, until lightly browned and sizzling, shifting the pan once halfway through. Serve the toasts right away.
Make Ahead
The recipe can be prepared through Step 1 and kept in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days. Recrisp the toasts in 325° oven.
Serve With
Soups, salads and grilled steak.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5