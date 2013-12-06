Sun-Dried Tomato Compote

Goes well with chicken, any meaty or firm white-fleshed fish and scallops. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
Step
In a small saucepan, cook the garlic in the oil over low heat until fragrant and just golden, about 15 minutes. Let cool. In a bowl, combine the tomatoes, olives, garlic and the cooking oil. Stir in the balsamic vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Stir in the mint and serve at room temperature.
Make Ahead
The compote can be refrigerated for up to 1 day.
