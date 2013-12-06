Sun-Dried Tomato Compote
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 1 1/2 CUPS
Gordon Hamersley
June 1996

Goes well with chicken, any meaty or firm white-fleshed fish and scallops. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 2/3 cup drained oil-packed sun-dried tomato halves (about 4 ounces)
  • 3/4 cup pitted halved Calamata olives
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup minced fresh mint

In a small saucepan, cook the garlic in the oil over low heat until fragrant and just golden, about 15 minutes. Let cool. In a bowl, combine the tomatoes, olives, garlic and the cooking oil. Stir in the balsamic vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Stir in the mint and serve at room temperature.

The compote can be refrigerated for up to 1 day.

