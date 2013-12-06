Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli
N/A
N/A
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 2/3 CUP
Grace Parisi
August 1997

This rich sauce is dependent on best-quality dried tomatoes; I recommend the California Sun Dry brand.  Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes

  • 1/4 cup drained sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1 small garlic clove, smashed
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise

In a food processor, pulse the sun-dried tomatoes with the garlic and cayenne until finely chopped, then puree until smooth. Add the mayonnaise and pulse just until blended.

The aioli can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. Let return to room temperature before serving.

Grilled beef, lamb or chicken or on grilled vegetable or crab-cake sandwiches.

