Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli

This rich sauce is dependent on best-quality dried tomatoes; I recommend the California Sun Dry brand.
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, pulse the sun-dried tomatoes with the garlic and cayenne until finely chopped, then puree until smooth. Add the mayonnaise and pulse just until blended.
Make Ahead
The aioli can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. Let return to room temperature before serving.
Serve With
Grilled beef, lamb or chicken or on grilled vegetable or crab-cake sandwiches.
