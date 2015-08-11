Summery No-Bake Chicken Enchiladas with Pico de Gallo
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Molly Yeh
June 2014

When it's hot outside and turning on the oven is the last thing you want to do, enchiladas are still an option! Fresh pico de gallo, guacamole and queso fresco make for a refreshing, delicious, and healthy meal.  Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes

Ingredients

Chicken

  • 1/4 cup lime juice 
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • Hot sauce, to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts 

Pico de Gallo

  • 4 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced
  • 1 small purple onion, diced
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and diced
  • Kosher salt
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice

Guacamole

  • 2 avocados
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Fresh ground black pepper

Tortillas

  • Eight 4-inch corn or flour tortillas
  • 1/2 cup crumbled queso fresco (about 2 ounces)

How to Make It

Step 1    

For the chicken: In an eight-inch glass baking dish, whisk together all of the ingredients except for the chicken breasts. Place the chicken breasts in the baking dish and coat evenly with the marinade. Marinate for 25 minutes in the refrigerator. Light a grill and grill the chicken breasts over moderately high heat until no longer pink and cooked through, about 4 to 6 minutes on each side. Transfer to a cutting board and chop into 3/4-inch pieces.

Step 2    

For the pico de gallo: Toss all ingredients in a large bowl.

Step 3    

For the guacamole: mash up the avocados with the cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Wrap the tortillas in a damp paper towel and warm them in a microwave oven until soft and pliable, about 1 minute.

Step 5    

On a work surface, spread each tortilla with the guacamole and top with the chicken and 1 tablespoon of the queso fresco. Roll up the tortillas and place on a serving platter. Top with the pico de gallo.

Make Ahead

The chicken, pico de gallo and guacamole can be prepared 1 day in advance and stored in the refrigerator.

Serve With

Lime wedges

