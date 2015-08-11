Summery No-Bake Chicken Enchiladas with Pico de Gallo

How to Make It

Step 1 For the chicken: In an eight-inch glass baking dish, whisk together all of the ingredients except for the chicken breasts. Place the chicken breasts in the baking dish and coat evenly with the marinade. Marinate for 25 minutes in the refrigerator. Light a grill and grill the chicken breasts over moderately high heat until no longer pink and cooked through, about 4 to 6 minutes on each side. Transfer to a cutting board and chop into 3/4-inch pieces.

Step 2 For the pico de gallo: Toss all ingredients in a large bowl.

Step 3 For the guacamole: mash up the avocados with the cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper.

Step 4 Wrap the tortillas in a damp paper towel and warm them in a microwave oven until soft and pliable, about 1 minute.