Summertime Gazpacho

How to Make It

Step 1 Take stems off each tomato. With a knife draw a cross on the bottom of each tomato. Boil a big saucepan of water. Blanch the tomatoes for 30 seconds to a minute and cool them in a large bowl of ice water. Peel the tomatoes.

Step 2 Peel the cucumber, extract the seeds with a spoon. For the pepper, also extract the seeds. Peel the garlic cloves, cut in halves and with the tip of your knife remove the green gem. Peel the onion. Dice all these ingredients and blend together with the olive oil and the vinegar. Add the strawberries. Salt and pepper to your taste.

Step 3 In a very cold salad bowl whisk the cream by hand until it comes to a soft whipped cream texture.