Summer Vegetable Tower

The key to this impressive plateau from Botanica in Los Angeles is to season the vegetables before they go on the platter. "We want all the vegetables to be delicious on their own before they take a dunk in any dip or sauce," says co-owner Emily Fiffer. Try tossing some with olive oil and seasoning with salt, za'atar, lemon zest or smoked paprika, like we do here.