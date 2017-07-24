Summer Vegetable Tower

The key to this impressive plateau from Botanica in Los Angeles is to season the vegetables before they go on the platter. “We want all the vegetables to be delicious on their own before they take a dunk in any dip or sauce,” says co-owner Emily Fiffer. Try tossing some with olive oil and seasoning with salt, za’atar, lemon zest or smoked paprika, like we do here. Slideshow: More Vegetable Dishes Recipes
How to Make It
In a large pot, cover the potatoes with cold water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain and let cool, then halve the potatoes.
Light a grill and oil the grate. In a medium bowl, toss the potatoes with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and 1/8 teaspoon of the paprika. Season with salt and pepper. Grill the potatoes, turning, until lightly charred, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool completely. Keep the grill on.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, toss the carrots with the remaining 2 teaspoons of olive oil and 1/8 teaspoon of paprika. Season with salt and pepper. Grill the carrots, turning once, until tender and lightly charred, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool completely.
Set the muhammara and tahini on a large platter or tiered stand. Arrange the grilled bread and the blanched, grilled and raw vegetables in bunches around the dips. Garnish with edible flowers and herb sprigs, if desired; serve.
Notes
2. Green Tahini
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5