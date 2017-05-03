 Summer Vegetable Soup 
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Erin O’Shea
June 2017

This soup can be prepared in stages, which is nice if you’re making it for guests. The broth and vegetables can be kept separately and combined just before serving.   Slideshow: More Vegetable Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil  or schmaltz 
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic 
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 quarts chicken stock,  preferably homemade 
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated peeled  fresh turmeric 
  • Ice 
  • 1/4 pound green beans, trimmed and  cut into 1-inch lengths 
  • 1/2 cup peas, thawed if frozen 
  • 1/2 cup lima beans, thawed if  frozen, peeled 
  • 1/2 cup fresh corn kernels (from 1 ear) 
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice 
  • 3/4 cup mixed finely chopped dill, parsley and chives 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Add the onion and a generous pinch of salt and cook,  stirring occasionally, until softened, about  5 minutes. Add the chicken stock and  turmeric and bring to a boil. Simmer over  moderately low heat until reduced to  6 cups, 25 to 30 minutes. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, set up an ice bath. In  a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the green beans until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to the ice bath to cool. Add the peas and lima beans to the saucepan and blanch until crisp-tender, about 1 minute. Drain well and transfer to the ice bath to cool. Drain all of the beans and peas well. 

Step 3    

Wipe out the medium saucepan and heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in it. Add the corn and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. 

Step 4    

Stir the green beans, peas, lima beans, corn, tomatoes and lime juice into the broth and season with salt and pepper. Stir  in the mixed herbs and serve right away. 

