 Summer Vegetable Soup 

This soup can be prepared in stages, which is nice if you’re making it for guests. The broth and vegetables can be kept separately and combined just before serving. Slideshow: More Vegetable Soup Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Add the onion and a generous pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken stock and turmeric and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat until reduced to 6 cups, 25 to 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, set up an ice bath. In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the green beans until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to the ice bath to cool. Add the peas and lima beans to the saucepan and blanch until crisp-tender, about 1 minute. Drain well and transfer to the ice bath to cool. Drain all of the beans and peas well.
Wipe out the medium saucepan and heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in it. Add the corn and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes.
Stir the green beans, peas, lima beans, corn, tomatoes and lime juice into the broth and season with salt and pepper. Stir in the mixed herbs and serve right away.
