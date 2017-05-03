 Summer Vegetable Soup 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Add the onion and a generous pinch of salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken stock and turmeric and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat until reduced to 6 cups, 25 to 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, set up an ice bath. In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the green beans until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to the ice bath to cool. Add the peas and lima beans to the saucepan and blanch until crisp-tender, about 1 minute. Drain well and transfer to the ice bath to cool. Drain all of the beans and peas well.

Step 3 Wipe out the medium saucepan and heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in it. Add the corn and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes.