Summer Vegetable and Burrata Salad

Chef Brian Clevenger of Raccolto in Seattle creates a delicious paean to summer in this crowd-pleasing salad, which combines sweet corn, juicy tomatoes, peppery arugula and fresh herbs with luscious, creamy burrata cheese.
How to Make It
Fill a medium bowl with ice water. In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the fava beans for 2 minutes. Drain and transfer to the ice bath to cool completely. Slip off and discard the skins.
In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the corn and fava beans and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, just until the corn is crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a plate and let cool to room temperature.
In a large bowl, whisk the vinegar with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the arugula, tomatoes, mint, basil and the corn mixture and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat, then spoon onto plates. Scoop the burrata into pieces and gently spoon it onto the plates. Season with pepper and serve.
Author Name: Cassie Guglielmo
Review Body: Really excellent Got rave reciewe
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-10-31
Author Name: Donna Sherwood
Review Body: unless you buy them frozen you need 3 lbs of fava beans to yield around a cup and half. just went through this last night. very big labour very little yield.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-09-19
Author Name: Marisol2020
Review Body: Sadly rather bland. The flavors just mushed together. Much more exciting salads to try from F&W.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2016-09-19