Summer Vegetable and Burrata Salad
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Brian Clevenger
September 2016

Chef Brian Clevenger of Raccolto in Seattle creates a delicious paean to summer in this crowd-pleasing salad, which combines sweet corn, juicy tomatoes, peppery arugula and fresh herbs with luscious, creamy burrata cheese. Slideshow: More Summer Salads

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh fava beans, shelled (1 cup)
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 ears of corn (preferably white), shucked and kernels cut off the cobs (3 1/2 cups)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 4 ounces arugula (6 cups lightly packed)
  • 8 ounces mixed cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped mint
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped basil
  • 8 ounces burrata cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a medium bowl with ice water. In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the fava beans for 2 minutes. Drain and transfer to the ice bath to cool completely. Slip off and discard the skins.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the corn and fava beans and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, just until the corn is crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a plate and let cool to room temperature.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, whisk the vinegar with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the arugula, tomatoes, mint, basil and the corn mixture and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat, then spoon onto plates. Scoop the burrata into pieces and gently spoon it onto the plates. Season with pepper and serve.

Make Ahead

The blanched and peeled fava beans can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

A delicate and floral Italian white.

