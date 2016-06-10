Summer Squash with Lemon Curd and Citron Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the lemon curd In a blender, blend the lemon juice, eggs, sugar, lemongrass and ginger until smooth. Strain the mixture through a fine sieve set over a heatproof medium bowl, pressing on the solids.

Step 2 Place the bowl over—not in—a medium saucepan of barely simmering water and cook the curd over low heat, whisking, until thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon, about 5 minutes. Remove the bowl from the heat and whisk in the butter until incorporated, then whisk in the olive oil. Press a sheet of plastic wrap directly on the surface of the curd and refrigerate until cold, about 3 hours.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the zucchini-herb puree In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the squash and zucchini for 30 seconds; using a slotted spoon, transfer to an ice bath to cool completely. Blanch the herbs just until wilted, about 30 seconds. Drain and transfer to the ice bath to cool. Drain the squash, zucchini and herbs; pat the squash and zucchini dry and squeeze out all the excess water from the herbs. Reserve the squash in a small bowl. In a blender, puree the zucchini with the herbs and 1/2 cup of water until smooth. With the machine on, gradually blend in the oil. Season the puree with salt.

Step 4 Make the vinaigrette In a small bowl, combine the lemon juice, vinegar, tarragon and honey. Gradually whisk in both of the oils until emulsified. Season the vinaigrette with salt.