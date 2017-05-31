Summer Squash Gratin 

Author Name: katetries2cook Review Body: This tastes amazing! I substituted parmesan for the cheese and left out the white wine and it was still impressive. Also didn't have a mandolin but a potato peeler yields nice strips in a pinch. Crusty bread to serve with is a MUST. When we made this, we made mini-gratins in a cupcake tin which was a little easier to manage than a large wheel. Adding this to the recipe book for sure! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-06-24

Author Name: almida Review Body: Can this be sliced into wedges (like a pie) to serve? Or would you simply use tongs to pull out sections? Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-06-10

Author Name: dag556 Review Body: Very tasty, and so pretty! My family and I really enjoyed this and used a crusty baguette to sop up the lovely broth. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2017-07-26

Author Name: David Courage Review Body: How far in advance can I slice the veggies??? Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-09-06

Author Name: tennismum Review Body: this was a hit! delicious and beautiful to present for guests! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-08-08

Author Name: Grace Farinas Ridenour Review Body: A slightly bit labor intensive but the whole family loved it...even my 5, 7, and 9 years olds! Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2017-07-30

Author Name: tennismum Review Body: delicious and beautiful! This was a hit and I'll definitely make again - only needed one yellow squash and 2 medium zucchini; used a 9" stoneware round baking dish. Worth the effort, even if it was somewhat tedious.... Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-08-08

Author Name: Rebecca Smith Review Body: This took forever to put together and the bottom was filled with water from the vegetables so the cheese just melted into the water. Review Rating: 1 Date Published: 2017-07-25

Author Name: BMezut Review Body: Its like a big scaled ratatouille. Very tasty but watch out with wine amount. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-06-10