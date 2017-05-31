Summer Squash Gratin 

Food & Wine’s Laura Rege puts abundant summer squash and zucchini to good use in this beautiful and very simple gratin, which gets fantastic flavor from white wine, leeks and Gruyère cheese. Slideshow: More Summer Squash Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of oil over moderately high heat. Add the leeks and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the wine and cook until evaporated, about 2 minutes. Spread in a 9-inch round baking dish
Meanwhile, on 2 large baking sheets, spread the zucchini and yellow squash and brush with the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil; season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with the cheese and let sit until slightly softened, about 5 minutes.
Tightly roll 1 piece of zucchini and set it on the leeks in the center of the dish. Working outward from that center slice, continue rolling and coiling additional pieces of zucchini and yellow squash until you reach the edge of the baking dish. Season the tomato slices with salt and pepper, then tuck in intervals between the zucchini and squash. Scrape any cheese off of the baking sheets and sprinkle on top.
Bake for 30 minutes, until the zucchini and squash are tender and browned in spots. Sprinkle with sea salt. Let cool slightly, then serve with crusty bread.
Author Name: katetries2cook
Review Body: This tastes amazing! I substituted parmesan for the cheese and left out the white wine and it was still impressive. Also didn't have a mandolin but a potato peeler yields nice strips in a pinch. Crusty bread to serve with is a MUST. When we made this, we made mini-gratins in a cupcake tin which was a little easier to manage than a large wheel. Adding this to the recipe book for sure!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-24
Author Name: almida
Review Body: Can this be sliced into wedges (like a pie) to serve? Or would you simply use tongs to pull out sections?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-10
Author Name: dag556
Review Body: Very tasty, and so pretty! My family and I really enjoyed this and used a crusty baguette to sop up the lovely broth.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-07-26
Author Name: David Courage
Review Body: How far in advance can I slice the veggies???
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-09-06
Author Name: tennismum
Review Body: this was a hit! delicious and beautiful to present for guests!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-08-08
Author Name: Grace Farinas Ridenour
Review Body: A slightly bit labor intensive but the whole family loved it...even my 5, 7, and 9 years olds!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-07-30
Author Name: tennismum
Review Body: delicious and beautiful! This was a hit and I'll definitely make again - only needed one yellow squash and 2 medium zucchini; used a 9" stoneware round baking dish. Worth the effort, even if it was somewhat tedious....
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-08-08
Author Name: Rebecca Smith
Review Body: This took forever to put together and the bottom was filled with water from the vegetables so the cheese just melted into the water.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2017-07-25
Author Name: BMezut
Review Body: Its like a big scaled ratatouille. Very tasty but watch out with wine amount.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-10
Author Name: Charles Phillips
Review Body: HILABJA here! I already know summer squash is disgusting crap one(you, numb skull) should not put in his mouth, stupid. I'm gonna sub sweet potatoes instead and see how that works out.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-09-06