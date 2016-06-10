Summer Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves :  4 (Makes 1 3/4 cups vinaigrette)
Thomas Keller
July 2016

Thomas Keller is a huge fan of spontaneous salads and invariably tops them with this creamy vinaigrette. It's inspired by his time at La Rive Restaurant in Catskill, New York; he's been making some version of it for more than 30 years. The salad itself changes constantly, based on what's in the French Laundry garden or at the market; make it with the best fresh vegetables you can get. If you don't want to eat raw egg, the dressing is easily made without the yolk. Slideshow: More Summer Salads

Ingredients

VINAIGRETTE

  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • 1 small shallot, minced
  • 1 cup canola oil
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

SALAD

  • 12 breakfast radishes
  • 12 ounces Castelfranco or radicchio, leaves torn into large pieces
  • 8 ounces small tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 small red endive, leaves separated
  • 5 ounces baby zucchini, halved
  • 4 ounces sugar snap peas, trimmed and halved if large
  • 3 ounces baby carrots, halved lengthwise
  • 1 Persian cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 8 thin asparagus spears, cut into 3-inch pieces
  • 1 ounce baby arugula (2 cups)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Mixed herbs, such as basil and chervil, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the vinaigrette

In a food processor, combine the first 5 ingredients with  2 tablespoons of water. With the machine on, drizzle in both oils until incorporated. For a thinner vinaigrette, stir in another 1 to 2 tablespoons of water. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    Make the salad

In a bowl, toss all of the ingredients except the herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Toss with 1/4 cup of the vinaigrette. Garnish with herbs and serve with more dressing on the side; reserve the remaining dressing for another salad.

