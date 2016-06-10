Summer Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette

Thomas Keller is a huge fan of spontaneous salads and invariably tops them with this creamy vinaigrette. It's inspired by his time at La Rive Restaurant in Catskill, New York; he's been making some version of it for more than 30 years. The salad itself changes constantly, based on what's in the French Laundry garden or at the market; make it with the best fresh vegetables you can get. If you don't want to eat raw egg, the dressing is easily made without the yolk. Slideshow: More Summer Salads
How to Make It
In a food processor, combine the first 5 ingredients with 2 tablespoons of water. With the machine on, drizzle in both oils until incorporated. For a thinner vinaigrette, stir in another 1 to 2 tablespoons of water. Season with salt and pepper.
In a bowl, toss all of the ingredients except the herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Toss with 1/4 cup of the vinaigrette. Garnish with herbs and serve with more dressing on the side; reserve the remaining dressing for another salad.
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 5
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Edubzluvsfood
Review Body: The ratio of oil to vinegar is way off so adjust when making. Following the recipe yields a very oily dressing.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-19
Author Name: AverageAJ
Review Body: Low carb dressing! Love it.. Thanks for the recipe
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-06-29
Author Name: pumpkinpie
Review Body: I can't wait to try this recipe but will the taste be different if I use a food processor? Thanks so much.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-29
Author Name: Haowen
Review Body: I actually don't like viniagrette salad dressing but this one is really fantatic to try! Gonna make soon and let you know how it went for me.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-29
Author Name: Conoxone
Review Body: My kids love it! The only way they eat salad is through this amazing vinaigrette dressing. I just love how you make this simple and easy to follow recipe! Greatly appreciated.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-06-29
Author Name: Eliza86
Review Body: Turned out delicious!! Very easy to make, and dressing is a winner.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-03-21
Author Name: Barb Kiebel
Review Body: The dressing is simple and delicious and I mean DELICIOUS! The salad requires a fair number of items I don't usually have on hand so I mixed them up a bit using romaine, small endive, red onions, garden tomatoes, grilled carrot slices, zucchini and garden fresh herbs. It was fantastic and is my new favorite dressing. I originally made it with whole grain mustard as I had run out of Dijon and it was equally good but the color was brown; it makes for a better looking dressing when the Dijon is used, that's for sure.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-09-06
Author Name: gullahgal
Review Body: Is there no concern about using raw egg in this recipe?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-03
Author Name: DerpyNarwhalz
Review Body: Can I use any kind of mustard?
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-06-29