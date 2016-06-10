Summer Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette

Author Name: Edubzluvsfood Review Body: The ratio of oil to vinegar is way off so adjust when making. Following the recipe yields a very oily dressing. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-06-19

Author Name: AverageAJ Review Body: Low carb dressing! Love it.. Thanks for the recipe Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-06-29

Author Name: pumpkinpie Review Body: I can't wait to try this recipe but will the taste be different if I use a food processor? Thanks so much. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-06-29

Author Name: Haowen Review Body: I actually don't like viniagrette salad dressing but this one is really fantatic to try! Gonna make soon and let you know how it went for me. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-06-29

Author Name: Conoxone Review Body: My kids love it! The only way they eat salad is through this amazing vinaigrette dressing. I just love how you make this simple and easy to follow recipe! Greatly appreciated. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-06-29

Author Name: Eliza86 Review Body: Turned out delicious!! Very easy to make, and dressing is a winner. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-03-21

Author Name: Barb Kiebel Review Body: The dressing is simple and delicious and I mean DELICIOUS! The salad requires a fair number of items I don't usually have on hand so I mixed them up a bit using romaine, small endive, red onions, garden tomatoes, grilled carrot slices, zucchini and garden fresh herbs. It was fantastic and is my new favorite dressing. I originally made it with whole grain mustard as I had run out of Dijon and it was equally good but the color was brown; it makes for a better looking dressing when the Dijon is used, that's for sure. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-09-06

Author Name: gullahgal Review Body: Is there no concern about using raw egg in this recipe? Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-08-03