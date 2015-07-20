Summer Salad with Herbs and Pita Crisps
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kay Chun
August 2015

This baby romaine salad is amazing thanks to generous amounts of fresh green herbs, Kirby cucumber, green beans and oil-crisped pita shards.  Slideshow: More Summer Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated garlic
  • 2 pita breads, each split into 2 rounds
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 pound haricots verts, green beans or wax beans, trimmed
  • 1 mint sprig plus 2 cups chopped mint
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 1 Kirby cucumber, chopped
  • 6 cups packed chopped baby romaine (6 ounces)
  • 2 cups parsley leaves
  • 12 multicolored cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup sunflower sprouts or chopped purslane

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a small bowl, mix the 6 tablespoons of olive oil with the garlic. Brush the pita with 2 tablespoons of the garlic oil. Toast in the oven for 5 to 7 minutes, until crisp and golden. Transfer the pita to a plate; season with salt and pepper. Let cool, then break into big crisps.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the beans until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain and chill in a bowl of ice water. Drain and pat dry; halve the beans crosswise.

Step 3    

Rub the mint sprig all over the inside of a large wooden bowl; discard the sprig. In the bowl, mix the remaining 4 tablespoons of garlic oil with the lemon juice and shallot; season with salt and pepper. Add the chopped mint, beans, cucumber, romaine, parsley, tomatoes, sprouts and pita crisps and toss to evenly coat.

Suggested Pairing

Spritzy, citrusy Vinho Verde from Portugal is the perfect lighthearted summer salad wine.

