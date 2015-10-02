Summer Rolls with Melon and Basil

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the pesto Combine pumpkin seeds, garlic, jalapeño, sugar and salt in a bowl of a food processor. Pulse until well combined. Add cilantro and lime juice, process to incorporate. With the machine still running, pour olive oil through the tube and process until smooth.

Step 2 Make the dipping sauce In a medium bowl, thoroughly mix together all of the ingredients. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

Step 3 Make the rolls Cut the melon in half, remove the seeds, peel and slice the flesh into strips.

Step 4 Prepare a large bowl of warm water and a working area covered with a damp dish towel. Start dipping your wrappers in the water, one at a time, for a minute or so, until it begins to soften. Don't keep the wrapper in the water too long to prevent tearing.

Step 5 Place the soaked wrapper on the damp dish towel and begin to fill. Spread about 1 teaspoon of pesto in the middle of the wrapper, followed by cabbage, 1-2 melon strips, carrots and herbs.

Step 6 Fold the bottom part of the wrapper over the filling, followed by the sides, then roll tightly.