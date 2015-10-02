Summer Rolls with Melon and Basil

Translucent rice paper makes creating a gorgeous dish quite easy—just pick a rainbow of produce and roll it into summer rolls. Don’t forget to balance the crunchy textures of vegetables (cabbage, carrots) with softer ones (melon). Throw in plenty of fresh, fragrant herbs, some spice and a good dipping sauce, and you are guaranteed success. Slideshow: More Summer Hors d'Oeuvre Recipes
How to Make It
Combine pumpkin seeds, garlic, jalapeño, sugar and salt in a bowl of a food processor. Pulse until well combined. Add cilantro and lime juice, process to incorporate. With the machine still running, pour olive oil through the tube and process until smooth.
In a medium bowl, thoroughly mix together all of the ingredients. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.
Cut the melon in half, remove the seeds, peel and slice the flesh into strips.
Prepare a large bowl of warm water and a working area covered with a damp dish towel. Start dipping your wrappers in the water, one at a time, for a minute or so, until it begins to soften. Don't keep the wrapper in the water too long to prevent tearing.
Place the soaked wrapper on the damp dish towel and begin to fill. Spread about 1 teaspoon of pesto in the middle of the wrapper, followed by cabbage, 1-2 melon strips, carrots and herbs.
Fold the bottom part of the wrapper over the filling, followed by the sides, then roll tightly.
Serve right away with the sauce or keep covered with a damp dish/paper towel until ready to serve. These rolls are best when eaten within a day or two.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5