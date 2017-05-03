Summer Pavlova with  Fresh and Grilled Berries 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 225°. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2 In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the egg whites with the cream of tartar and 1/2 teaspoon of salt at high speed until foamy, 2 minutes. At medium speed, gradually beat in 1 1/2 cups of the sugar, then beat at high speed until stiff peaks form, about 8 minutes. Beat in the vanilla.

Step 3 Using a large spoon, dollop the meringue onto the prepared sheet and spread into a 12-inch oval. Bake the meringue for about 1 hour and 45 minutes, until crisp but still chewy on the inside. Turn the oven off and let the meringue rest in the oven for 1 hour. Transfer the baking sheet to a rack and let the meringue cool completely, about 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Step 4 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Layer 2 large sheets of heavy-duty foil. On the foil, toss half each of the strawberries and raspberries with the lemon juice and the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar. Fold the foil over the berries and seal the packet. Grill over high heat until juicy, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl and let cool completely.