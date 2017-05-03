Summer Pavlova with  Fresh and Grilled Berries 
© Con Poulos
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
4 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Justin Chapple
June 2017

Instead of piling this pillowy Pavlova with just fresh berries, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple grills some of the berries in a packet, so they get deliciously juicy. Slideshow: More Pavlova Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 large egg whites 
  • 1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1 1/2 cups plus 2 tablespoons sugar 
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract  
  • 1 pound strawberries, hulled and halved, or quartered if large 
  • 1 pound raspberries 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 2 cups heavy cream 
  • 1/4 cup raspberry preserves 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 225°. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.  

Step 2    

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted  with the whisk, beat the egg whites with the cream of tartar and 1/2 teaspoon of salt at high speed until foamy, 2 minutes. At medium speed, gradually beat in  1 1/2 cups of the sugar, then beat at high speed until stiff peaks form, about  8 minutes. Beat in the vanilla. 

Step 3    

Using a large spoon, dollop the meringue onto the prepared sheet and spread into a 12-inch oval. Bake the meringue for about 1 hour and 45 minutes, until crisp but still chewy on the inside. Turn the oven off and let the meringue rest in the oven for 1 hour. Transfer the baking sheet to a rack and let the meringue cool completely, about 1 hour and 30 minutes.  

Step 4    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Layer 2 large sheets of heavy-duty foil. On the foil, toss half each of the strawberries and raspberries with the lemon juice and  the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar. Fold the foil over the berries and seal  the packet. Grill over high heat until juicy, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl and let cool completely.  

Step 5    

In a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the heavy cream with the raspberry preserves until stiff peaks form. Spoon the raspberry whipped cream onto the cooled meringue. Spoon the grilled berries onto the whipped cream, then scatter the remaining fresh strawberries  and raspberries on top. Serve right away.  

Make Ahead

The meringue can be stored in an airtight container overnight.

