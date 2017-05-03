Summer Margherita Pizzas 
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Two 12-inch pizzas 
Daniele Uditi
June 2017

The tomatoes go on after the pizza cooks with mozzarella, so you get both oozy cheese and fresh, sun-ripened flavor.  Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing 
  • 2 large tomatoes, sliced 
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • Pizza Dough (see Note)
  • 1 1/2 pounds fresh mozzarella, torn 
  • Torn basil, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill and oil the grate. Spread the tomato slices on a platter and top with the 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the garlic. Season generously with salt and pepper.  

Step 2    

On a lightly oiled large baking sheet, stretch 1 ball of pizza dough to a 12-inch oval or round and brush with olive oil. Grill the dough over moderate heat until lightly charred on the bottom,  2 to 3 minutes. Flip the crust and scatter half of the mozzarella on top. Close the grill and cook until the cheese is melted and the crust is firm, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a large board and top with half of the tomatoes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Garnish with torn basil.  

Step 3    

Repeat with the remaining dough, mozzarella, tomatoes, seasoning and basil. Cut the pizzas into wedges and serve.  

Notes

Pizza Dough

