Summer Margherita Pizzas 

Light a grill and oil the grate. Spread the tomato slices on a platter and top with the 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the garlic. Season generously with salt and pepper.

Step 2

On a lightly oiled large baking sheet, stretch 1 ball of pizza dough to a 12-inch oval or round and brush with olive oil. Grill the dough over moderate heat until lightly charred on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip the crust and scatter half of the mozzarella on top. Close the grill and cook until the cheese is melted and the crust is firm, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a large board and top with half of the tomatoes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Garnish with torn basil.