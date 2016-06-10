Summer Bean Salad with Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the vinaigrette Preheat the oven to 450°. Drizzle the top of the garlic head with 1 tablespoon of the canola oil and wrap tightly in foil. Roast until tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Let cool slightly, then squeeze out the garlic cloves and discard the skin.

Step 2 In a blender, puree half of the garlic cloves (reserve the remaining cloves for another use) with the ginger, rice vinegar, peanut butter, gochugaru and sambal oelek. With the machine on, drizzle in the remaining 1/2 cup of canola oil and the sesame oil until incorporated. Season the vinaigrette with salt.

Step 3 Make the salad In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add half of the beans and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Repeat with another 2 tablespoons of oil and the remaining beans.