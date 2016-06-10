Summer Bean Salad with Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette

When summer beans are in abundance, New Orleans chef Michael Gulotta sautés them first, then tosses them in a sweet-savory vinaigrette. To make the vinaigrette (which he likes to use on just about everything), he roasts garlic before blending it with a mix of bright and spicy ingredients.
Preheat the oven to 450°. Drizzle the top of the garlic head with 1 tablespoon of the canola oil and wrap tightly in foil. Roast until tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Let cool slightly, then squeeze out the garlic cloves and discard the skin.
In a blender, puree half of the garlic cloves (reserve the remaining cloves for another use) with the ginger, rice vinegar, peanut butter, gochugaru and sambal oelek. With the machine on, drizzle in the remaining 1/2 cup of canola oil and the sesame oil until incorporated. Season the vinaigrette with salt.
In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add half of the beans and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Repeat with another 2 tablespoons of oil and the remaining beans.
Wipe out the skillet. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, about 2 minutes. Scrape the garlic oil over the beans. Add 1/2 cup of the vinaigrette and the torn basil and season with salt; toss to coat. Transfer to a platter and garnish with whole basil leaves. Serve warm.
