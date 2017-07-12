Summer Bean Salad with Potlikker Vinaigrette 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large pot, combine the stock with 1/3 cup of the olive oil, 1 tablespoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of black pepper. Add the ham, if using, and the crushed red pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer for 15 minutes. Add the lima beans, remove from the heat and let cool in the cooking liquid for 1 hour. Set a fine sieve over a large bowl and strain the beans; discard the ham. Transfer the beans to a serving bowl. Reserve 3/4 cup of the cooking liquid. Save the remaining liquid for another use.

Step 2 Meanwhile, light a grill and oil the grate. Brush the corn with olive oil and season with salt and black pepper. Grill the corn over moderate heat, turning, until lightly charred, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool slightly, then cut the kernels from the cob. Add the corn to the bowl with the lima beans.

Step 3 Prepare an ice bath. In a large pot of salted boiling water, blanch the haricots verts until crisp-tender, 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer them to the ice bath to cool, then pat dry and add to the bowl with the lima beans and corn.

Step 4 Return the water in the pot to a boil and blanch the fava beans until tender, 2 minutes. Drain and transfer to the ice bath to cool. Drain. Squeeze the favas from their skins and add to the bowl with the other vegetables; discard the skins.