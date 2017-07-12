Summer Bean Salad with Potlikker Vinaigrette 

Potlikker, as it’s called in the South, is the savory, starchy liquid left over after cooking beans or greens. Here, chef Joe Kindred whisks the über-flavorful liquid into a vinaigrette, but you can also use it in soups and pasta sauces, or thicken it with butter and drizzle over fish. Slideshow: More Bean Salad Recipes
How to Make It
In a large pot, combine the stock with 1/3 cup of the olive oil, 1 tablespoon of salt and 1 teaspoon of black pepper. Add the ham, if using, and the crushed red pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer for 15 minutes. Add the lima beans, remove from the heat and let cool in the cooking liquid for 1 hour. Set a fine sieve over a large bowl and strain the beans; discard the ham. Transfer the beans to a serving bowl. Reserve 3/4 cup of the cooking liquid. Save the remaining liquid for another use.
Meanwhile, light a grill and oil the grate. Brush the corn with olive oil and season with salt and black pepper. Grill the corn over moderate heat, turning, until lightly charred, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a work surface and let cool slightly, then cut the kernels from the cob. Add the corn to the bowl with the lima beans.
Prepare an ice bath. In a large pot of salted boiling water, blanch the haricots verts until crisp-tender, 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer them to the ice bath to cool, then pat dry and add to the bowl with the lima beans and corn.
Return the water in the pot to a boil and blanch the fava beans until tender, 2 minutes. Drain and transfer to the ice bath to cool. Drain. Squeeze the favas from their skins and add to the bowl with the other vegetables; discard the skins.
In a medium bowl, whisk the remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil with the vinegar and the reserved 3/4 cup of cooking liquid. Season the vinaigrette with salt and black pepper. Gently fold the radishes, tomatoes, dill, parsley and vinaigrette into the vegetables and season with salt and black pepper; serve.
Review Body: I like make ahead recipes and this looked good. I grilled the corn trimmed the beans and shelled the favas when I had time. I actually made the recipe 2 days later. Read the recipe - it is easy but there is some down time. I used salt pork cubes and I have to say the sauce was very tasty. I mixed it all together and it tasted great and was good the day after. I would make this again!
Date Published: 2017-08-20