Sukuma Wiki (Kenyan Braised Collard Greens and Ground Beef)

Author Name: ZeroZeroOne

Review Body: I really like this recipe. Only gave it four stars because collards take much longer than four minutes to cook. More like half an hour at least to be fully cooked. Wilting collards isn't thoroughly cooking them. I suggest adding the collards half way through the ground beef cooking. But overall, it's such a delicous recipe. Made this at work for our staff meal. Everyone raved about it.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2017-12-27