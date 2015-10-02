Sukuma Wiki (Kenyan Braised Collard Greens and Ground Beef)
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Russ Crandall

Sukuma Wiki is a common name for a Kenyan dish of braised collard greens, usually prepared with ground meat, tomatoes and onions. For this quick and easy dish, the collard greens are simply wilted down, so they retain a slightly crunchy texture to complement the ground beef. Slideshow: Ground Beef Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 white onion, coarsely chopped
  • 1 jalapeño, chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground fennel seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 bunch collard greens (about 8 leaves), stems removed, sliced into 1-inch strips
  • 8 cherry tomatoes, quartered
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Warm the olive oil in a skillet on medium heat for a minute, then add the onion. Sauté the onion until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the chopped garlic and jalapeño and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Step 2    

Add the ground beef and seasonings and cook until mostly done, about 6 minutes, stirring frequently so the ground beef doesn’t clump.

Step 3    

Add the collard greens and tomatoes and sauté until the collard greens are wilted, about 4 minutes. Stir everything around carefully as it cooks; be sure to do this step gently to avoid mushing the tomatoes.

Step 4    

Add the lemon juice and season to taste by adding salt and pepper as needed. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up