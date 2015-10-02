Sukuma Wiki (Kenyan Braised Collard Greens and Ground Beef)

Sukuma Wiki is a common name for a Kenyan dish of braised collard greens, usually prepared with ground meat, tomatoes and onions. For this quick and easy dish, the collard greens are simply wilted down, so they retain a slightly crunchy texture to complement the ground beef. Slideshow: Ground Beef Recipes
How to Make It
Warm the olive oil in a skillet on medium heat for a minute, then add the onion. Sauté the onion until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the chopped garlic and jalapeño and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Add the ground beef and seasonings and cook until mostly done, about 6 minutes, stirring frequently so the ground beef doesn’t clump.
Add the collard greens and tomatoes and sauté until the collard greens are wilted, about 4 minutes. Stir everything around carefully as it cooks; be sure to do this step gently to avoid mushing the tomatoes.
Add the lemon juice and season to taste by adding salt and pepper as needed. Serve immediately.
Review Body: I really like this recipe. Only gave it four stars because collards take much longer than four minutes to cook. More like half an hour at least to be fully cooked. Wilting collards isn't thoroughly cooking them. I suggest adding the collards half way through the ground beef cooking. But overall, it's such a delicous recipe. Made this at work for our staff meal. Everyone raved about it.
