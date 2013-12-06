Sugar Snap Peas with Mint Oil

Use the leftover fragrant mint oil as a marinade for chicken, lamb chops or firm white-fleshed fish or mix it with lemon juice for a refreshing salad dressing. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan of boiling water, blanch the mint just until limp and bright green, about 30 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the mint to a blender and pulse until finely chopped. With the machine on, add the oil in a thin stream and blend until pureed. Transfer to a bowl and season with salt and pepper.
Add salt to the boiling water, then blanch the sugar snap peas until just tender and bright green, about 3 minutes. Drain well, transfer to a bowl and toss with about 1 tablespoon of the mint oil. Serve with lemon wedges.
