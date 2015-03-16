Sugar Snap Peas and Oyster Mushrooms in Sherried Cream

“There’s something about the sherry and the cream and the sautéed mushrooms that has the power to draw other ingredients in,” says chef Ashley Christensen about this supereasy, two-step dish. Slideshow: More Vegetable Side Dishes
In a very large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the mushrooms and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms are browned and crisp, about 7 minutes. Add the shallot and the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and cook until the shallot is softened, about 2 minutes. Add the snap peas to the skillet and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.
Add the sherry to the skillet and simmer until reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Add the cream and simmer until the mushrooms and snap peas are coated in a light sauce, about 3 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice and season with salt. Transfer to a platter, garnish with finely grated lemon zest and serve.
