Sugar Cookie Candy Bars

How to Make It

Step 1 In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with the sugar at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in 1 egg yolk and the vanilla until incorporated, about 2 minutes. At low speed, beat in the flour and salt until the dough just comes together. Turn the dough out onto a work surface and pat into a disk.

Step 2 On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough to a 1/4-inch-thick rectangle. Ease the dough into a 14-by-4-inch fluted tart pan with a removable bottom, pressing it into the corners and patching any tears. Roll the rolling pin over the tart pan to cut off any excess dough. Freeze the cookie shell for 1 hour.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small bowl, beat the remaining 1 egg yolk with 2 teaspoons of water. Lightly brush the shell all over with the egg wash. Bake for about 20 minutes or until pale golden. Let the cookie shell cool completely, about 1 hour.

Step 4 Meanwhile, spread the pecans in a pie plate and toast for about 12 minutes until golden. Let cool.