Sugar Cookie and Marshmallow Fluff Ghosts

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the cookies In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the sugar with the butter at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg yolk and vanilla until incorporated, about 2 minutes. At low speed, beat in the flour and salt until the dough just comes together. Turn the dough out onto a work surface and pat into 3 disks.

Step 2 Lightly dust a sheet of parchment paper with flour. Working with 1 disk at a time, roll out the dough 1/4 inch thick. Dust lightly with flour and top with another sheet of parchment. Transfer to a baking sheet and repeat with the remaining disk of dough, stacking the dough between sheets of parchment. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 3 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Using a 1 1/2-inch round cookie cutter, stamp out the cookies as close together as possible; transfer to the prepared baking sheets 1 inch apart. Gather the scraps and stamp out more. Freeze for 30 minutes.

Step 4 Bake the cookies for 10 to 12 minutes, until crisp and lightly golden. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely, about 45 minutes.

Step 5 Make the marshmallows and glaze In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat the egg whites at medium-high speed until soft peaks form, about 5 minutes. In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over 2 tablespoons of cold water and let stand for 5 minutes, until dissolved. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, combine the granulated sugar with the corn syrup and ¼ cup of water. Cook over moderately high heat, without stirring, until the syrup reaches 235° on a candy thermometer, about 6 minutes. Remove the syrup from the heat and stir in the gelatin. Gradually pour the hot syrup into the egg whites in a steady stream and beat at medium-high speed until stiff and glossy, about 15 minutes. Scrape the marshmallow into a resealable plastic bag and using scissors, snip off a small corner.

Step 6 Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper and top with wire racks. Pipe a dollop of marshmallow on each cookie, lifting as you pipe to create the shape of a ghost. Let the marshmallows stand at room temperature for 2 hours, then lightly dust with confectioners’ sugar.