Sugar Baby

The Sam Bar • Houston The Sam Bar is located in the Sam Houston Hotel, where a 1920s sign still advertises two-dollar lodgings. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a large nonmetallic container, combine all of the ingredients except the ice and Sprite. Mash the pineapple and vanilla beans. Cover and refrigerate for 5 to 7 days. Strain the infused vodka into ice-filled highball glasses and top with the Sprite.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5