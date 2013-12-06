Sugar Baby
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 2 dozen drinks
Food & Wine
September 2005

The Sam Bar • Houston The Sam Bar is located in the Sam Houston Hotel, where a 1920s sign still advertises two-dollar lodgings. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh pineapple cubes
  • 2 vanilla beans, split
  • 2 cinnamon sticks, broken up
  • 1 liter vodka
  • Ice
  • About 1 1/2 liters chilled Sprite

How to Make It

Step

In a large nonmetallic container, combine all of the ingredients except the ice and Sprite. Mash the pineapple and vanilla beans. Cover and refrigerate for 5 to 7 days. Strain the infused vodka into ice-filled highball glasses and top with the Sprite.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up