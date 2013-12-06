© Wendell T. Webber
Tequila's Restaurant • Philadelphia Tequila's Restaurant, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, is known for its authentic Mexican menu and selection of nearly 100 tequilas. Margarita Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the rosemary leaves with 3 of the cucumber wheels, the lime juice and the Simple Syrup. Add ice and the tequila and shake well.
Step 2
In a highball glass, layer the remaining 3 cucumber wheels with ice. Strain the drink into the prepared highball glass, gently stir in the tonic and garnish with the rosemary sprig.
