Tequila's Restaurant • Philadelphia Tequila's Restaurant, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, is known for its authentic Mexican menu and selection of nearly 100 tequilas.    Margarita Recipes  

  • 10 rosemary leaves, plus 1 rosemary sprig
  • 6 very thin unpeeled English cucumber wheels
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
  • Ice
  • 2 ounces blanco tequila
  • 1 ounce chilled tonic water

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the rosemary leaves with 3 of the cucumber wheels, the lime juice and the Simple Syrup. Add ice and the tequila and shake well.

In a highball glass, layer the remaining 3 cucumber wheels with ice. Strain the drink into the prepared highball glass, gently stir in the tonic and garnish with the rosemary sprig.

