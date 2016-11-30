Suburban Anxiety

Charmed by the idea of a lavender lemonade, Lindsay Ferdinand of Common Quarter in Atlanta created this drink for a bridal shower. "It's bright, bubbly and deliciously different with the hint of lavender--a perfect girls'-day-out drink, but secretly men love it too," she says. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, Lavender Syrup and lemon juice. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled coupe, top with the sparkling rosé and garnish with the lavender sprig.
Notes
In a small saucepan, bring 4 ounces water to a boil and stir in 1/2 cup sugar. Simmer until dissolved, about 2 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon dried lavender or 1 lavender tea bag and remove from the heat. Steep the lavender in the hot syrup for 10 minutes. Strain the syrup into a heatproof jar, let cool and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 6 ounces.
