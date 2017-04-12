Sturgeon Salad "Chips and Dip" with Caviar

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the sturgeon bacon In a medium bowl, combine the salt, sugar and maple syrup. Rub the mixture all over the fish. Transfer to a glass baking dish, cover and refrigerate for 24 hours. After 24 hours, rinse the fish and pat dry, then transfer to a clean plate and air-dry in the fridge for 12 to 18 hours. Hot smoke the fish between 120°-140° for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Mince the fish.

Step 2 Make the pickled onions In a medium saucepan, combine all of the ingredients except the onions and simmer over moderately low heat for about 20 minutes, or until reduced by one-third. Add the onions and simmer over very low heat for 5 minutes; transfer to a medium bowl and cool, then cover and refrigerate overnight. Drain, then mince two of the onions. Reserve the remaining onions for another use.

Step 3 Make the chips Place the sturgeon skin squares on a nonstick surface and dehydrate in an oven on the lowest setting, or put in a dehydrator for 45 minutes. In a pot, heat 2 inches of oil to 375° and fry the skins until they puff. Drain and season with salt.