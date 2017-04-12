Sturgeon Salad "Chips and Dip" with Caviar

How to Make It
Make the sturgeon bacon In a medium bowl, combine the salt, sugar and maple syrup. Rub the mixture all over the fish. Transfer to a glass baking dish, cover and refrigerate for 24 hours. After 24 hours, rinse the fish and pat dry, then transfer to a clean plate and air-dry in the fridge for 12 to 18 hours. Hot smoke the fish between 120°-140° for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Mince the fish.
Make the pickled onions In a medium saucepan, combine all of the ingredients except the onions and simmer over moderately low heat for about 20 minutes, or until reduced by one-third. Add the onions and simmer over very low heat for 5 minutes; transfer to a medium bowl and cool, then cover and refrigerate overnight. Drain, then mince two of the onions. Reserve the remaining onions for another use.
Make the chips Place the sturgeon skin squares on a nonstick surface and dehydrate in an oven on the lowest setting, or put in a dehydrator for 45 minutes. In a pot, heat 2 inches of oil to 375° and fry the skins until they puff. Drain and season with salt.
Make the salad In a large bowl, stir all of the ingredients together until combined. Stir in the minced sturgeon bacon and season with salt and white pepper. Place the sturgeon salad on plates and top with caviar. Serve with the chips.
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: This recipe is for caviar lovers..
Date Published: 2017-06-14