Stuffed Jalapeños
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 24 pieces
Anna Painter

Perfect served with cold beers, these stuffed jalapeños are the perfect game-day or movie-night snack. Halved jalapeños are packed with a cheddar and cream cheese filling flavored with garlic, cilantro and scallions. Slideshow: More Jalapeno Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 small garlic clove
  • Kosher salt
  • 12 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 2 scallions, minced
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/3 cup minced cilantro, plus more for garnish
  • Pepper
  • 6 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, coarsely grated (1 3/4 cups)
  • 12 large jalapeños—halved lengthwise and seeded, stems left intact
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Using the flat side of a chef’s knife, crush the garlic and 1/2 teaspoon of salt to a paste. Scrape the garlic paste into a medium bowl and add the cream cheese, scallions, egg yolk, cumin, mustard and 1/3 cup of cilantro. Stir with a rubber spatula until well combined. Season with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper, then fold the cheddar into the filling.

Step 2    

On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the jalapeños with the olive oil and a pinch each of salt and pepper until well coated. Arrange them cut side up and spoon 1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons of filling into each one. Bake for about 20 minutes, rotating the sheet from front to back halfway through, until the filling is puffed and bubbling and the jalapeños are tender. Garnish with minced cilantro and serve with lime wedges.

Make Ahead

The recipe can be prepared through Step 1 and refrigerated overnight.

